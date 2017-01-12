BRIEF-XTL biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
Jan 12 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp :
* Alliancebernstein Holding Lp - preliminary assets under management increased to $480 billion during December 2016 from $478 billion at end of November Source text: (bit.ly/2jmTtyp) Further company coverage:
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
* Zonte Metals increases the size of its non-brokered private placement
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)