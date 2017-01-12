BRIEF-O2micro qtrly net sales $15.9 mln vs $13.4 mln last year
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
Jan 12 Sino Splendid Holdings Ltd
* Sino Splendid - during period between 11 Jan 2017 and 12 Jan 2017, group disposed an aggregate of 24 million KPM shares through open market
* Disposal of KPM shares at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$13.7 million
* Group expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately HK$8.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Net Element says in letter to shareholders- intend to expand presence in North America through distribution and integrated-services programs
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday that they had agreed on tools for Chase customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over their user names and bank passwords.