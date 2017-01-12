BRIEF-L3 announces leadership changes
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of electronic systems segment
Jan 12 Mannkind Corp
* Mannkind - On Jan 6, 2017, co entered into agreement of purchase and sale and joint Escrow Instructions with Rexford Industrial Realty - SEC Filing
* Mannkind Corp- Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels of real estate owned by company in Valencia; purchase price of property is $17.3 million
* Mannkind - Pursuant to agreement. Co agreed to sell, Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels of real estate owned by co in Valencia, California Source text: [bit.ly/2iguFeD] Further company coverage:
* Macy's expands fitness brand to men with ID ideology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon announces private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors