Jan 12 Mannkind Corp

* Mannkind - On Jan 6, 2017, co entered into agreement of purchase and sale and joint Escrow Instructions with Rexford Industrial Realty - SEC Filing

* Mannkind Corp- Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels of real estate owned by company in Valencia; purchase price of property is $17.3 million

* Mannkind - Pursuant to agreement. Co agreed to sell, Rexford agreed to purchase, certain parcels of real estate owned by co in Valencia, California Source text: [bit.ly/2iguFeD] Further company coverage: