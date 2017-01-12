UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
Jan 12 Ford Motor Co
* Ford expands safety recall for vehicles containing certain takata airbag inflators in North America
* Ford says it is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger side frontal inflators included in safety recall
* Vehicles affected include approximately 816,000 Ford, lincoln and mercury vehicles built in North America
* Ford Motor - Is expanding safety recall on vehicles with certain passenger frontal airbag inflators after takata declared those inflators defective
* Ford Motor says recall primarily represents a planned expansion of previously recalled vehicles to new geographic regions Source text for Eikon: (ford.to/2ijQftF) Further company coverage:
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.