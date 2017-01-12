US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.
Jan 12 Hess Corp :
* Hess announces 2017 E&P capital and exploratory budget; provides earnings update for fourth quarter 2016
* Hess Corp - company's 2017 e&p capital and exploratory budget will be $2.25 billion
* Hess Corp - net 2017 production is forecast to average between 300,000 and 310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Hess Corp - company's q4 results will include a noncash charge of approximately $3.8 billion
* Hess Corp - 2017 production is expected to increase 8-12 percent from beginning of 2017 to end of year
* Hess Corp - q4 2016 results will also include additional after-tax charges affecting comparability of earnings of approximately $140 million
* Hess Corp - bakken net production in 2017 is forecast to average between 95,000 and 105,000 boepd
* Hess Corp - noncash charge to establish valuation allowances against net deferred tax assets as of dec 31, 2016 following a 3-year cumulative loss
* Hess Corp - q4 2016 results will include an after-tax charge of approximately $700 million to fully impair carrying value of interests in equus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.