Jan 12 Delcath Systems Inc :

* Delcath Systems Inc - patient treatment, data collection for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) cohort of European Phase 2 HCC/ICC study is ongoing

* Delcath Systems Inc - will announce interim results for cohort once data are fully mature

* Delcath Systems Inc - "original goal to obtain an efficacy signal for Phase 2 ICC cohort has been satisfied"

* Delcath Systems Inc - "PHP() therapy does, indeed, "demonstrate an efficacy signal in ICC and is worthy of full clinical investigation."