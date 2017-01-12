British insurer says Chairman Admiral Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
Jan 12 Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Co Ltd -
* Unit has succeeded in the public auction to acquire the land-use-right of a land parcel in Nanjing City
* Deal for a total consideration of rmb605 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement