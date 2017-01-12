US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.
Jan 12 T-mobile Us Inc
* T-Mobile permanently increases 4G LTE capacity in DC by nearly 1,000 pct ahead of the inauguration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.