UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Truworths International Ltd :
* Trading update for the 26 week period ended Dec. 25, 2016
* Experienced a challenging trading environment during 26-week period ended Dec. 25, 2016
* Group retail sales for period increased by 21 pct to R10.2 billion relative to prior period
* Cash sales growing by 53 pct while credit sales remained unchanged
* Debtors book increased to R6.4 billion and was 5 pct higher than at prior period-end
* Relative to prior period adjusted diluted HEPS of 432.5 cents per share, diluted HEPS for period are expected to decrease between 8 pct -12 pct to between 380.6-397.9 cents per share
* Group's diluted HEPS for period seen to fall 2-6 pct, to between 380.6 - 397.9 cents per share, relative to prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources