Jan 12 Truworths International Ltd :

* Trading update for the 26 week period ended Dec. 25, 2016

* Experienced a challenging trading environment during 26-week period ended Dec. 25, 2016

* Group retail sales for period increased by 21 pct to R10.2 billion relative to prior period

* Cash sales growing by 53 pct while credit sales remained unchanged

* Debtors book increased to R6.4 billion and was 5 pct higher than at prior period-end

* Relative to prior period adjusted diluted HEPS of 432.5 cents per share, diluted HEPS for period are expected to decrease between 8 pct -12 pct to between 380.6-397.9 cents per share

* Group's diluted HEPS for period seen to fall 2-6 pct, to between 380.6 - 397.9 cents per share, relative to prior period