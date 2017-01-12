Jan 12 GE Dimitriou SA :

* Says its fully owned SSM SA unit will market its Singer branded products

* Says all remaining products' marketing and their service support will be handled by the new 100 percent owned unit Delta Domestic Appliances SA

* Says no changes to occur in its results by the market operations reorganisation

Source text: bit.ly/2io9PIw

