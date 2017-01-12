BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Stentys SA :
* 2016 annual revenues up 20 pct at 7.3 million euros ($7.78 million)
* Over Q4 2016, Stentys recorded revenues of almost 2.0 million euros, an increase of +5 pct compared with Q4 2015
* At December 31, 2016, Stentys had a cash position of 17 million euros versus 10.7 million euros at December 31, 2015
* In 2017, our ambition will be to accelerate our growth - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 German industrial group Siemens will shortly start picking banks to organise a stock market listing of its healthcare business, three people close to the matter said.