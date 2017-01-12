TENDER-Surgutneftegaz sells 200,000t of February-loading Urals
* Surgutnefetgaz issued a tender to sell 200,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil for loading from Primorsk on February 8-9 and 11-12, traders said.
Jan 12 Fitch:
* Fitch says U.S. mortgage rates add stress for millennial homebuyers
* Says long-lasting shifts in savings and consumption patterns among U.S. homebuyers will likely emerge more prominently in coming years
* Based on our calculations, rate increase means average U.S. millennial borrower has lost 9% in mortgage capacity since beginning of Oct. 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue at 94.1 million zlotys ($23.20 million), up 64 pct year on year