Jan 12 Fitch:

* Fitch says U.S. mortgage rates add stress for millennial homebuyers

* Says long-lasting shifts in savings and consumption patterns among U.S. homebuyers will likely emerge more prominently in coming years

* Based on our calculations, rate increase means average U.S. millennial borrower has lost 9% in mortgage capacity since beginning of Oct. 2016 Source text for Eikon: