BRIEF-X Trade Brokers prelim. Q4 up 212 pct yoy
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue at 94.1 million zlotys ($23.20 million), up 64 pct year on year
Jan 12 Eurosic SA :
* Takes note of the judgment of the court of appeal of Paris which rejects the appeal by Gecina and Adam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue at 94.1 million zlotys ($23.20 million), up 64 pct year on year
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: