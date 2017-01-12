TENDER-Surgutneftegaz sells 200,000t of February-loading Urals
* Surgutnefetgaz issued a tender to sell 200,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil for loading from Primorsk on February 8-9 and 11-12, traders said.
Jan 12 Realites SCA :
* 2016 commercial performance of 1037 sales, rises by 48 pct compared to 2015
* Indicators confirm that the objectives set have been largely achieved Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue at 94.1 million zlotys ($23.20 million), up 64 pct year on year