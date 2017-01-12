Jan 12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :
* Zimmer biomet announces resolution with DOJ and SEC
regarding previously disclosed legacy Biomet FCPA matters
* As part of new settlement, company has entered into a
deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ with a term of three
years
* As result of resolution, co to pay fines, penalties,
disgorgement, interest to DOJ, SEC in amount of approximately
$30.5 million
* Amounts to be paid in fines were previously recorded in
company's financial statements and will not impact its 2017
outlook
* As part of settlement, also agreed to oversight by
independent compliance monitor, which will focus on company's
legacy Biomet operations
* JERDS Luxembourg holding S.àr.l., parent co of Biomet 3i
Mexico SA de CV, unit of Biomet entered into a plea agreement
with DOJ
