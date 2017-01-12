Jan 12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :

* Zimmer biomet announces resolution with DOJ and SEC regarding previously disclosed legacy Biomet FCPA matters

* As part of new settlement, company has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with DOJ with a term of three years

* As result of resolution, co to pay fines, penalties, disgorgement, interest to DOJ, SEC in amount of approximately $30.5 million

* Amounts to be paid in fines were previously recorded in company's financial statements and will not impact its 2017 outlook

* As part of settlement, also agreed to oversight by independent compliance monitor, which will focus on company's legacy Biomet operations

* JERDS Luxembourg holding S.àr.l., parent co of Biomet 3i Mexico SA de CV, unit of Biomet entered into a plea agreement with DOJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)