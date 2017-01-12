BRIEF-United Bancorp Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
Jan 12 River Road Asset Management LLC:
* River Road Asset Management LLC reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Ingles Markets Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iM7u8d) Further company coverage:
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: