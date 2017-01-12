UPDATE 2-Rockwell Automation raises 2017 earnings forecast, shares soar
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
Jan 12 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon to create more than 100,000 new, full-time, full-benefit jobs across the U.S. Over the next 18 months
* Plans to grow its full-time U.S.-based workforce from 180,000 in 2016 to over 280,000 by mid-2018
* Company pledged to hire and train an additional 25,000 veterans and military spouses over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Royal Bank of Canada wants to spend at least 40 percent of its overall technology budget on innovation, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, rather than maintaining old systems, its CEO said.