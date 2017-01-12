Jan 12 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon to create more than 100,000 new, full-time, full-benefit jobs across the U.S. Over the next 18 months

* Plans to grow its full-time U.S.-based workforce from 180,000 in 2016 to over 280,000 by mid-2018

* Company pledged to hire and train an additional 25,000 veterans and military spouses over next five years