Jan 12 First Business Financial Services Inc

* Announces plans to consolidate three charters into a single bank operating subsidiary

* Company's existing products and services will be unchanged

* Company's existing management structure is also unchanged

* No personnel changes are anticipated in connection with this charter consolidation plan

* Boards of first business and its bank subsidiaries have unanimously approved company's charter consolidation plans

* Conversion of Alterra's core banking system to First Business Bank's is expected to be completed later this year