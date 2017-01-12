US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally resumes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 12 BlackRock Inc
* BlackRock says on municipal bonds "we are cautiously optimistic given policy overhang; would buy on weakness." - monthly report on municipal market
* BlackRock says municipal bond pricing remains relatively compelling versus. Treasuries - monthly report on municipal market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index moved closer to a record high on Wednesday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy and financial groups as global stocks climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.