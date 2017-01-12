BRIEF-Elliott associates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 pct of shares
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23
* OncoImmune Inc - today announced that is has closed on a $15.0 million series a round of fundraising led by 3E Bioventures Capital Source text for Eikon:
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Says expects to finalize a deal for its Allfunds Bank mutual platform in the next few months