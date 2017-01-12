BRIEF-CH2M Hill says Consortium to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
Jan 12 Protein Sciences Corporation:
* Lead zika vaccine candidate had good safety results, induced strong neutralizing antibodies against zika virus in preclinical studies
* Zika vaccine is expected to advance into human clinical trials in next few months
* In preclinical testing, purified protein formulated with alum induced strong levels of neutralizing antibodies in outbred mice
* Says preparations are being made to start a phase I clinical study in United States in April 2017
* Vaccine candidate demonstrated good safety data in sponsored toxicology study Source text for Eikon:
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: