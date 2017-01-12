Jan 12 Moody's -
* Moody's - Unfunded pension liabilities will continue
weighing on city of Chicago's (Ba1 negative) credit profile
* Moody's on Chicago - City's plans to significantly
increase contributions with higher taxes is a favorable
departure from prior funding practices
* Moody's-Chicago Public Schools could consider more
difficult options to address finances should Illinois be
unable,unwilling to provide additional relief
* Moody's says as Chicago Public Schools' credit
deteriorates, it could have an impact on the city's credit
profile