Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 12 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc :
* Upsizing and pricing of 400 million stg senior notes
* Has priced its offering of 400 million stg senior notes due 2022 with a coupon of 5.375 pct
* Offering was multiple times over-subscribed, leading to an upsizing from previously announced 300 million stg aggregate principal amount
* Offering is expected to close on Jan. 17, 2017 upon satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions
* Proceeds of offering will be used to repay certain existing facilities and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)