Jan 12 Volvo Ab

* Volvo CE announces headquarters move from Brussels, Belgium to Gothenburg, Sweden

* Says relocation will facilitate closer cooperation with the Group's other business areas and allow for better usage of competence and resources of the whole Group

* The Volvo CE headquarters will be operational in Gothenburg in the third quarter of 2017