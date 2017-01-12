GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
Jan 12 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc
* Dynacor achieves record gold production in q4-2016 and provides 2017 target
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc says total gold production in 2016 was 73,476 ounces, a 9% increase as compared to 2015
* Dynacor gold mines - in 2017, dynacor is embarking on a new era as it targets its with a gold production estimate of 88,000-92,000 ounces
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc - no significant problems were encountered during start-up of new plant veta dorada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.