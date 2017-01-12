UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Juventus FC SpA :
* Finalizes agreement with Atalanta B.C. S.p.A. for definitive acquisition of registration rights of player Mattia Caldara
* Consideration for acquisition is 15 million euros ($15.98 million) payable in four financial years
* Purchase value may increase of 6 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract
* The company and Mattia Caldara signed a 5-year contract of employment until June 30, 2021
* Reached an agreement with Atalanta for the free loan until June 30 2018 of the registration rights of Mattia Caldara
* Performance bonus of maximum 4 million euros to be paid to Atalanta on achieving given sports performances Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources