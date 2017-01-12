BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Medicrea International SA
* Q4 sales rose 13 percent to 7.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 German industrial group Siemens will shortly start picking banks to organise a stock market listing of its healthcare business, three people close to the matter said.