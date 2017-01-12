BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. announces hedging of 650 bbl/d of oil
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd says entered into an additional hedge to fix WTI price of oil on 650 barrels per day of oil production
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd says additional hedge to fix WTI price of oil on 650 barrels per day of oil production for the period February to December 2017
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd says hedge to fix WTI price of oil on 650 barrels per day of oil production at an average of $71.50 in canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.