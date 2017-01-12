BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 (Reuters) -
* Jana Partners LLC reports 4.9 pct stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc as of Jan 10, 2017 versus 8.1 percent stake as of Oct 17, 2016 - SEC filing
* Jana Partners says sold the shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc and purchased new call options Source text: bit.ly/2jBrEBF Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.