BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 Skyline Corp
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Qtrly net sales from continuing operations of $64.2mln, an increase of 9.4 percent
* Skyline - "Q2 and year to date results were negatively impacted by higher than expected startup costs and general inefficiencies in our new facility" Source: (bit.ly/2joTguH) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.