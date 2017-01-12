BRIEF-Sparta prelim FY net profit of approx EUR 5.6 mln
* Prelim FY net profit of approx 5.6 million euros ($6.01 million)(prior year 10.2 million euros). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 13 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd
* upsize option has been exercised and additional notes with an aggregate principal amount of us$460 million will be issued by issuer
* estimated net proceeds from issue of option notes will be approximately us$449.7 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prelim FY net profit of approx 5.6 million euros ($6.01 million)(prior year 10.2 million euros). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $9.1 trillion as of Dec. 29, 2016 on a stronger dollar even as long-dated European and Japanese sovereign debt yields changed little, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Germany's finance minister on Wednesday warned Britain against trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union, saying any such attempt would go "awry".