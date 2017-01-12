BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora Media - Estimates to incur about $5 million to $7 million of cash expenditures, substantially all of which are related to employee severance and benefits costs
* Pandora Media Inc- Total reduction in force costs are estimated at $4.0 million to $6.0 million- SEC filing
* Pandora Media Inc - Expects to recognize most of the pre-tax reduction in force charges in Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ipx3hr) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.