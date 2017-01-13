Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Infosys Ltd
* Dec quarter employee attrition (annualized standalone) at 14.9 percent versus 13.4 percent year ago
* Dec quarter employee attrition (annualized consolidated) at 18.4 percent versus 18.1 percent year ago
* Gross client additions of 77 in Dec - quarter
* Net employee reduction was 66 in Dec - quarter
* During quarter, added 2 client in the $75 million plus revenue category
* Says appointed Ravikumar S as deputy chief operating officer Source text: (bit.ly/2jKxPaI) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)