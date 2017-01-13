BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :
* A law suit and a request for an interim injunction was filed by shareholders against SHL Telemedicine Ltd. regarding the appointment of an external director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.