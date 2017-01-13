BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 Sirtex Medical Ltd :
* Investigation of concerns around ceo share trading-srx.ax
* Board has terminated Wong's employment with sirtex, with immediate effect
* Nigel Lange has been appointed as Acting CEO
* Appointment of Anthony Dixon as incoming chief executive officer, emea with immediate effect
* Refers to an investigation into trading of shares in sirtex in october 2016 by chief executive officer Gilman Wong
* "investigation has been completed, and a report from Watson Mangioni has been provided to, and considered by, board"
* Contents of the report from Watson Mangioni are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.