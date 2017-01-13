Jan 13 Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Q2 2016/17 revenue 867 million Danish crowns ($125 million)versus 729 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2016/17 EBIT 37 million crowns versus loss 31 million crowns year ago

* Capacity costs increased by 10.3 per cent compared to last year,

* Outlook for 2016/17 remains unchanged however with additional clarification

* Revenue for group is expected to grow by 10-15 per cent compared to 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9959 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)