Jan 13 Xp Power Ltd

* Group had a strong finish to year, trading in line with board's expectations as acceleration in order intake reported in q3 fed through into robust revenue growth in final quarter

* Momentum in order intake continued to strengthen in q4.

* Order intake in q4 of 2016 was £37.1 million compared with £35.0 million in q3 and £30.0 million in q4 of 2015.

* Revenues in q4 of 2016 were £37.1 million compared with £32.3 million in q3 and £27.8 million in q4 of 2015.

* Revenues for twelve months ended 31 december 2016 were £129.8 million, an increase of 18% over 2015, or 7% in constant currency.

* We enter 2017 with positive momentum and therefore expect that we should be able to show further growth in revenues in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)