BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
Jan 13 BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LIMITED
* Absa Bank in media reports based on public protector's provisional report
* Have co-operated fully with public protector's investigation and will continue to do so
* We have informed public protector that we accept her invitation to make further submissions within deadline of 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reports 2016 fourth quarter results including 19 pct increase in net income
* BOK Financial reports annual and quarterly earnings for 2016