BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :
* Grant of patent for Vidon Photodynamic Diagnosis of bladder cancer in the USA
* U.S. patent will protect Vidon until 2035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.