Jan 12 Eastman Kodak Co -

* On January 12, 2017 co announced an action to streamline costs in its prosper business while sale process continues

* Estimates that approximately $3-$5 million of total charges for separation benefits will require cash expenditures - sec filing

* As a result of co's action to streamline costs, co currently expects to incur total restructuring, related charges of $12-$17 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jcIudB) Further company coverage: