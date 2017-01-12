BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Eastman Kodak Co -
* On January 12, 2017 co announced an action to streamline costs in its prosper business while sale process continues
* Estimates that approximately $3-$5 million of total charges for separation benefits will require cash expenditures - sec filing
* As a result of co's action to streamline costs, co currently expects to incur total restructuring, related charges of $12-$17 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jcIudB) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.