Jan 13 Beijing Capital Land Ltd
* issuer, company and IFC have entered into keepwell deed
with trustee for benefit of instruments guaranteed by IFC.
* issuer may offer and issue instruments in series of amount
of up to us$1 billion to professional and institutional
investors
* issuer is Central Plaza Development
* On or about 12 January 2017, company entered into a deed
of equity interest purchase undertaking with trustee
* Company agrees to purchase certain onshore equity
interests upon receiving a written purchase notice from trustee
