Jan 13 Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd

* On 9 January 2017 vendors and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 13 january 2017.

* deal for total cash consideration of hk$521.8mln, being approximately hk$2.66 per share

* vendors to sell aggregate of 196.2 million shares, representing approximately 61.39% of entire issued share capital of co

* offeror is HNA Ecotech Pioneer Acquisition