Jan 12 US Foods Holding Corp

* US Foods Holding Corp - on January 12, 2017, co announced that Fareed Khan, CFO, will resign his position effective February 6, 2017 - SEC filing

* US Foods Holding - Co and Locascio are currently negotiating compensatory arrangements pursuant to which Locascio will serve as CFO of company

* Dirk Locascio has been named, effective February 6, 2017, to be co's chief financial officer Source: (bit.ly/2j5LqGm)