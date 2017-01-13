BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
Jan 13 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc
* Files for proposed resale or other disposition of up to 28.3 million ordinary shares by selling shareholders
* Strongbridge Biopharma - resale includes 7.4 million ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of warrants and 74,918 ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
* Amphenol Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 record results and new stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year