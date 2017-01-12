BRIEF-Sparta prelim FY net profit of approx EUR 5.6 mln
* Prelim FY net profit of approx 5.6 million euros ($6.01 million)(prior year 10.2 million euros). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 13 Sunland Group Ltd
* Sunland group limited 1h17 guidance
* Earnings guidance for first half of 2017 financial year of approximately $3.0 million net profit after tax
* On track to achieve its full year earnings guidance of $35 million
* Majority of revenue from settlements are weighted to second half of 2017 financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $9.1 trillion as of Dec. 29, 2016 on a stronger dollar even as long-dated European and Japanese sovereign debt yields changed little, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Germany's finance minister on Wednesday warned Britain against trying to turn itself into a tax haven to woo companies after it leaves the European Union, saying any such attempt would go "awry".