BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
Jan 13 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby Tuesday's interim CEO Lane Cardwell reports open market purchase of co's 20,000 shares on Jan 11 at $2.38/share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
* Amphenol Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 record results and new stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year