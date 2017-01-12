BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 12 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Anadarko announces sale of Eagleford shale assets
* Divestiture includes approximately 155,000 net acres primarily located in Dimmit and Webb counties
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - deal for for approximately $2.3 billion
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - to sell its Eagleford shale assets in South Texas to Sanchez Energy Corporation and Blackstone Group Lp
* Anadarko petroleum - Anadarko's sponsored master limited partnership, Western Gas Partners, LP, to continue to own, operate midstream assets in South Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.