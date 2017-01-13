BRIEF-Godaddy launches Godaddy Gocentral
* Godaddy launches Godaddy Gocentral - helps people build an audience and achieve results for their ideas online
Jan 13 E For L Aim Pcl
* clarification on allegations of late payment
* allegations per announcement seems to discredit and creditability of EFORL
* confirms that EFORL has never made any default payment with other creditors
* Eforl has been notified by Solaris that Solaris is unable to proceed our repayment to redeem BE
* according to Solaris Asset Management , co is unable to make repayment of bill of exchange (be) of 200 million baht on 12 Jan/maturity date
* Tribune Media Co - Tribune Media's board of directors will conduct a search working with Korn Ferry to identify a new CEO.
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing