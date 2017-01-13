Jan 13 Secure Trust Bank Plc
* Pre-Close trading update
* Trading in final period of year has been in line with
management's expectations
* STB anticipates full year results will be in line with
market expectations
* 2016 is expected to be tenth successive year when return
on required equity is in region of 30 pct
* Significant increase in capital arising from disposal of
Everyday loans results in group ROE reducing while this capital
is re-deployed over time
* To mitigate the potential that weaker economic conditions
and higher inflation could potentially lead to future increases
in impairments particularly in consumer finance, the Group has
tightened credit underwriting standards and increased pricing in
these areas during the final quarter
* Net balances in consumer and SME lending have continued to
be successfully grown in line with strategy
* Intends to cease originating new Unsecured Personal Loan
("UPL") assets at this juncture
* STB intends to re-enter the UPL market once the risk
adjusted yields available become more attractive. This decision
is not expected to have a material impact on 2017 earnings
* Will continue to lend to proven house builders
* Believes it is well placed to manage transition to this
new higher capital requirement regime given short duration of
loan book and STB's existing significant capital surplus
* New lending is being priced based on the new higher
capital requirement levels to achieve the Group's target RoE
* STB enters 2017 well placed to pursue its strategic
priorities through developing its business model organically and
pursuing M&A opportunities
