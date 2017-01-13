Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 13 Willowglen Msc Bhd
* On 12 january unit has been awarded a contract valued equivalent to approximately 7.7 million rgt
* contract awarded by Sanli M&E Engineering
* Contract for design, programming, supply, delivery, install and testing & commissioning of various electrical instrumentation control panels Source text (bit.ly/2j7fDVs) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)